Big Boss fame Gori Nagori joins AAP in Jaipur, ahead of Rajasthan elections

October 16, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

ANI

Gori Nagori, a Rajasthani folk dancer, participated in the 16th edition of Hindi Bigg Boss

Jaipur

Bigg Boss fame Gori Nagori joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra in Jaipur on October 15, 2023.

After joining the party, Ms. Nagori said that she has joined AAP as she felt that the party has the potential to bring a change in society which is much needed. ”We want Nagaur to get recognition which it is lacking, so I have joined the Aam Aadmi Party. I feel that AAP has the potential to bring a change which is much needed. The party has worked very well in various sectors including health, education and electricity in Delhi and Punjab. It should also get a chance in Rajasthan,” Ms. Nagori told ANI.

Welcoming her to the party, Mr. Mishra claimed many more people were going to join AAP soon.

Earlier in the week, after the dates for the year-end Assembly elections in five states were announced, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that his party will fight with ‘full strength’ in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

When asked whether his party will contest the elections as part of the INDIA bloc, he said that “whatever happens will be apprised”.

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 23 and counting of votes will be in December 3.

