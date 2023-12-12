ADVERTISEMENT

Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan

December 12, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, was proposed for the top job by former CM Vasundhara Raje

The Hindu Bureau

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi congratulates Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma for being appointed as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in Jaipur on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sanganer MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma has been named as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, ending the suspense over the appointment of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan following the BJP’s victory in the recent State Assembly election.

ALSO READ
2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections | Lokniti-CSDS post-poll study

Also Read | Reach and impact of election campaigns in Rajasthan 

Mr. Sharma’s name was announced at the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur. Former CM Vasundhara Raje proposed Sharma’s name at the Legislature Party meeting. It was seconded by Kirodi Lal Meena and other senior leaders.

Central observer and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that there would be two Deputy Chief Ministers — Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa.

Mr. Singh also announced that Ajmer North MLA and former Minister Vasudev Devnani would be the new Assembly Speaker.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

First-time MLA

Hailing from Bharatpur district, Bhajan Lal Sharma has served as the BJP State general secretary. He is a first-time MLA, as he defeated Pushpendra Bhardwaj of Congress in Sanganer Assembly constituency in Jaipur district in the recent election.

The BJP won 115 of the 199 seats in Rajasthan as it wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan on December 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US