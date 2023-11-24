ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah, Adityanath, Shinde conduct roadshows on last day of campaigning for Rajasthan elections; polling on Saturday

November 24, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - Jaipur:

The State will go to the polls on November 25, 2023

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aboard a bulldozer, participates in a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Jhotwara constituency Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in support of the BJP candidates in Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district and Nathdwara in Rajsamand district on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly election.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Maharashtra counterpart, Eknath Shinde, too took out road shows in support of the BJP candidates in different constituencies of Jaipur.

Mr. Shah went to Nimbahera from Jaipur and conducted a four-kilometre road show in support of BJP candidate Srichand Kriplani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
For Dalits, BJP and Congress inert, BSP only a fringe party, Azad is new hope

Rajasthan BJP president C.P. Joshi was also present with Mr. Shah and Kriplani on a decorated “rath” (chariot) or an open vehicle.

The road show passed through the Mal Godam road, Nehru Park, Chandan Chowk, the bus stand and concluded at the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat circle.

In Nathdwara, he conducted a road show in support of BJP candidate Vishhvaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family and descendant of Maharana Pratap.

Mr. Adityanath conducted a road show in the Jhotwara while Mr. Shinde was in the Hawa Mahal constituency.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on Saturday and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US