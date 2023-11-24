HamberMenu
Amit Shah, Adityanath, Shinde conduct roadshows on last day of campaigning for Rajasthan elections; polling on Saturday

The State will go to the polls on November 25, 2023

November 24, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - Jaipur:

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aboard a bulldozer, participates in a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Jhotwara constituency Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aboard a bulldozer, participates in a roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Jhotwara constituency Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in support of the BJP candidates in Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district and Nathdwara in Rajsamand district on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly election.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Maharashtra counterpart, Eknath Shinde, too took out road shows in support of the BJP candidates in different constituencies of Jaipur.

Mr. Shah went to Nimbahera from Jaipur and conducted a four-kilometre road show in support of BJP candidate Srichand Kriplani.

Rajasthan BJP president C.P. Joshi was also present with Mr. Shah and Kriplani on a decorated “rath” (chariot) or an open vehicle.

The road show passed through the Mal Godam road, Nehru Park, Chandan Chowk, the bus stand and concluded at the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat circle.

In Nathdwara, he conducted a road show in support of BJP candidate Vishhvaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the erstwhile Mewar royal family and descendant of Maharana Pratap.

Mr. Adityanath conducted a road show in the Jhotwara while Mr. Shinde was in the Hawa Mahal constituency.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on Saturday and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

