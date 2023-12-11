HamberMenu
Amid suspense over next Rajasthan CM, BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje

December 11, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje leaves after a meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on December 7, 2023.

Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje leaves after a meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on December 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Some newly elected BJP MLAs met senior party leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at her Civil Lines residence on Sunday, amid suspense over whom the party will pick for the Chief Minister post in the state.

The BJP is yet to announce the meeting of the legislature party to choose its leader, who will be the Chief Minister. Nearly 10 MLAs, including Ajay Singh and Babu Singh, were at Raje's residence, sources in the party said.

ALSO READ
Looking forward to next five years of working: Vasundhara Raje

Ms. Raje, a two-time Chief Minister, is among the frontrunners for the CM post.

Earlier, on Monday and Tuesday, several BJP MLAs had met Ms. Raje and the meetings were seen as a show of strength. She was recently in Delhi, where she also met the BJP president JP Nadda.

The party has already announced three observers, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh, to oversee the legislature party meeting.

In the Assembly election results declared November 30, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats. Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the State were held on November 25. Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.

