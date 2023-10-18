Amid discontent, Nadda meet BJP office-bearers from Kota

October 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - JAIPUR

Amid discontent over the selection of candidates for the Assembly election in Rajasthan at many places, BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday met office-bearers of the party in Kota to identify potential candidates for 17 seats in the Hadoti region.

Speaking to select party workers and office-bearers at two separate meetings for the Kota-Bundi and Jhalawar-Baran areas, Mr. Nadda posed a question to the ticket aspirants about their contribution to the party and public causes. “Only one person in a constituency will get the ticket, but all others need to work with their full strength to meet people’s aspirations and ensure victory,” he said.

Mr. Nadda asserted that the BJP would form the next government in the State.

The Hadoti region in south-eastern Rajasthan is significant for the November 25 Assembly election because of its connection with several prominent politicians from both the BJP and the Congress. While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represents the Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha seat, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s son, Dushyant Singh, is the MP from Jhalawar-Baran.

Three Ministers from the ruling Congress — Shanti Dhariwal (Kota), Pramod Jain Bhaya (Baran) and Ashok Chandna (Bundi) – hail from the Hadoti region. The Kota division is considered a stronghold of the BJP. Ten of 17 MLAs from the region and both the MPs are from the BJP. Ms. Raje’s constituency, Jhalrapatan, falls in the Hadoti region.

Ms. Raje, whose supporters were largely sidelined in the BJP’s first list of 41 candidates released on October 9, was conspicuous by her absence during Mr. Nadda’s deliberations with the office-bearers. The party has been confronted by dissident leaders at several places, especially in the constituencies where it has fielded MPs as candidates.

BJP State president C.P. Joshi, BJP State in-charge Arun Singh, MLAs and district unit presidents attended the deliberations. Mr. Dushyant Singh was also present.

Mr. Nadda told reporters after the meetings that the BJP would register an “impressive victory” in all the 17 seats in Kota division, as the people had made up their mind to bring the party to power because of the rampant corruption and the cheating of youth and farmers during the Congress rule.

“Contrary to the loan waiver promise made to farmers, the land of over 19,000 agriculturists was confiscated in the past five years. The crimes against women have registered a sharp increase,” Mr. Nadda said.

There was no scope for return of the Congress to power in the prevailing atmosphere of public dissatisfaction and desire for a change, he said.