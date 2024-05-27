Rahul, Priyanka will not be blamed for Lok Sabha defeat, says Amit Shah

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will lose his job after the Lok Sabha poll results are announced on June 4, but Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be blamed for the defeat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on May 27.

Mr. Shah said Rahul Gandhi's people will also do a press conference after the polls, saying they lost due to EVMs.

The Union Home Minister also addressed election rallies in Ballia and Chandauli.

While addressing a rally in Kushinagar, he said, “I have the details of the first five phases. In five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi has crossed 310 seats. Rahul will not cross 40 and Akhilesh Yadav will not get even 4 seats on June 4.”

He said Mr. Kharge will lose his job as “bhai-behen” (Rahul and Priyanka) will not be blamed for the defeat.

Slamming the SP and the Congress, he said while PM Narendra Modi was born in the house of a backward, both Rahul and Akhilesh were born with a silver spoon and do not know about the problems being faced by the people of Purvanchal (eastern UP). “They did not like the weather of the country. Rahul used to go to Thailand on leave every six months. They did not tolerate the heat of Purvanchal. While PM Modi has not taken a single leave in his tenure,” he said.

While accusing Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Yadav of being involved in corruption, the senior BJP leader said Mr. Modi has never faced any allegations. “As the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, no allegation of corruption of even 25 paisa was levelled against Modi while the two ‘shehzade’ (Rahul and Akhilesh) were involved in corruption worth ₹12 lakh crore,” he alleged.

Referring to the Sahara group, Mr. Shah claimed, “Akhilesh’s party used to run from Sahara’s fund. The scam was done in their (SP) regime. We have ensured a refund of people’s money and the process has started.” The Sahara group firms were accused of circumventing regulations with Ponzi schemes. The group has denied the charges. Further attacking the SP, he claimed in the previous regime there was "one district, one mafia" but now we have "one district, one product" scheme to benefit the people.

