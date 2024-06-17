ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat; Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Updated - June 17, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 07:37 pm IST

The decision was taken by the Congress top leadership who held discussions at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi.

The Hindu Bureau

Meeting of top Congress leaders at party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to deliberate on Rahul Gandhi retaining one of the two Lok Sabha seats viz. Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Photo: Congress President Office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had, on June 17, decided to retain the Congress bastion Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Gandhi had won both Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken by the Congress top leadership who held discussions at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi.

Rae Bareli should once again show Uttar Pradesh, country path to progress: Rahul Gandhi

Congress top leadership also decided to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency which Mr. Gandhi had vacated.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 13, the option of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha was discussed, a top party leader said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During his trip to Wayanad, Mr. Gandhi had told the people of the constituency that he faces a dilemma over which of the two seats to choose, given that he won both in the recent Lok Sabha election. However, he added that his decision would make them happy.

Rahul Gandhi’s political journey from Amethi to Rae Bareli in 20 years

The comment of the top Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, assumes significance against the backdrop of Mr. Gandhi’s remarks.

“Rahul Gandhi had made the decision to contest Rae Bareli two years ago but he didn’t let anyone know. Even with regard to vacating one of two seats, the party will announce it,” the source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US