Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat; Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

The decision was taken by the Congress top leadership who held discussions at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi.

Published - June 17, 2024 07:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meeting of top Congress leaders at party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to deliberate on Rahul Gandhi retaining one of the two Lok Sabha seats viz. Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Photo: Congress President Office

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had, on June 17, decided to retain the Congress bastion Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Gandhi had won both Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala on June 4.

The decision was taken by the Congress top leadership who held discussions at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi.

Congress top leadership also decided to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency which Mr. Gandhi had vacated.

On June 13, the option of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha was discussed, a top party leader said.

During his trip to Wayanad, Mr. Gandhi had told the people of the constituency that he faces a dilemma over which of the two seats to choose, given that he won both in the recent Lok Sabha election. However, he added that his decision would make them happy.

The comment of the top Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, assumes significance against the backdrop of Mr. Gandhi’s remarks.

“Rahul Gandhi had made the decision to contest Rae Bareli two years ago but he didn’t let anyone know. Even with regard to vacating one of two seats, the party will announce it,” the source said.

