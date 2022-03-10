Punjab

Watch | Punjab Election Results 2022: key winners and losers

The Aam Aadmi Party registered a clean sweep in Punjab having won more than 90 seats of the 117 assembly seats in the State.

Punjab witnessed a strong four-way battle with Congress undergoing a split months before the elections.The ‘disillusionment’ of the voters from the traditional parties could be gauged from the fact that stalwarts of the Congress and the SAD lost.

Here are some of the key winners and losers. Follow live updates here.


