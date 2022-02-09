Sunil Jakhar given short shrift as he is a Hindu, says BJP

CHANDIGARH

09 February 2022 21:33 IST

“Cong. refused him Chief Ministership of Punjab though he has MLAs’ support”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Congress in Punjab on its former State president Sunil Jakhar quitting active electoral politics in the run-up to the the Assembly elections.

“Mr. Jakhar has announced having quit active politics and this was primarily because he was refused the Chief Ministership of Punjab for being a Hindu, something that, from his own admission, has hurt him badly,” said Union Minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“At the same time, let us set the record straight... a majority of the Sikh MLAs had supported Mr. Jakhar for Chief Ministership,” he said. “The fault does not lie with the people of Punjab, but the Congress high command, which is trying to divide people along communal lines.”

“The issue is not who you are appointing as the Chief Minister, albeit out of compulsion. The real issue is that you have denied Chief Ministership to someone just because he is a Hindu and telling it to him so bluntly, disregarding generations of his family’s association and contribution to the party,” said Mr. Shekhawat.

He said the Congress party owes an explanation to the people of Punjab, and its own party workers in particular.

“Mr. Jakhar has repeatedly been referring to the denial of Chief Ministership to him, despite the support of 42 of the 77 MLAs after Capt. Amarinder Singh was made to resign,” said Mr. Shekhawat. He added the particular section of Congress leaders and workers should introspect and seriously consider where they stood in a party that treated them as second-class citizens.

“You must remember that no matter how popular you are, how successful you are, how hardworking you are and how committed you are, your Chief Ministerial dreams and doors will be slammed on you, as has been made clear by the way your party’s leadership treated Mr. Jakhar”, he told Congress leaders and workers. “The time has come for all of you to make right choices and right decisions.”