Punjab Election Results 2022 live updates | Exit polls predict win for AAP in Punjab

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a sealed ‘strong room’ where Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are kept, after the Punjab Assembly polls, in Amritsar, on Feb. 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 10, 2022 07:33 IST

Live updates on election results of 117-seated Punjab Assembly. Exit polls have predicted a comfortable with for AAP.

The results for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, for which elections were held on February 20, will be declared on March 10.

Punjab witnessed a strong four-way battle with Congress undergoing a split months before the elections. The State was the hotbed for farmers protests, and despite the Centre withdrawing the contentious farm laws, the erstwhile allies SAD and BJP didn’t join hands. Instead, Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and BJP contested the elections together.

The exit polls have predicted Aam Aadmi Party to be the winner, and if the predictions are true, it will be the second State to have AAP government, after Delhi.

8:15 am

Counting of votes in Punjab begins amid tight security arrangements

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

As many as 7,500 personnel have been deputed for the counting process which began at 8 am at 66 locations across the State, officials said.

A three-tier security measure has been set up with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at the counting centres.

Officials said CRPC section 144 has been imposed in all the districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres has been prohibited. -PTI

7:30 am

Trust people’s judgment to deliver positive verdict in our favour: Amarinder

On the eve of the counting of votes, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday exuded confidence that the people of Punjab will deliver a positive verdict in favour of his party’s alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

Counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab will be held on Thursday. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray. - PTI

March 9, 2022

Exit polls predict win for AAP in Punjab

Several exit polls forecast a clear majority for the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

Most of them were also unanimous in predicting a big win for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab, with one exit poll on India Today projecting up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly.

The ruling Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.