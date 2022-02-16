Don’t let outsiders rule Punjab, says Channi with Priyanka next to him

Congress attempting to divide people of the country, says BJP. Very shameful comment, says AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday sparked controversy by asking people not to let ‘bhaiyas’ from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar rule Punjab.

As Mr. Channi made the comment during a roadshow in Rupnagar, Congress leader and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was standing next to him, applauding the crowds who were raising slogans. This invited sharp criticism from the Opposition parties.

Appealing to people to vote for the Congress, Mr. Channi urged them to unite and stand together. “Those ‘bhaiyas’, who come from U.P., Bihar and Delhi come here to rule, don’t let them enter,” said Mr. Channi with Ms. Vadra sharing the stage. The term ‘bhaiya’ is often used in a derogatory manner in Punjab to refer to the migrant workers from U.P. and Bihar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party hit out at Mr. Channi over his controversial remark. BJP’s In-charge of IT cell Amit Malviya said the Chief Minister has insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and accused the Congress party of attempting to divide the people of the country.

“First Rahul Gandhi said India isn’t a nation. Now Priyanka Vadra cheers CM Charanjit Channi’s call to boycott people from U.P. and Bihar. The work to divide India has been an ongoing project for the Congress’ first family. That is why India is rejecting them State after State,” said senior BJP leader and Union Cabinet Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and party’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann termed Mr. Channi’s comment as “very shameful.” “Any comment directed at any individual or particular community is condemnable,” they said adding that “Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to Uttar Pradesh so she is also a ‘bhaiya’.”