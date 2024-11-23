Punjab bypolls: AAP leading in 3 seats, Congress ahead in one

The Aam Aadmi Party was leading from Chabbewal, Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak seats while Congress was ahead in the Barnala segment in Punjab, showed initial trends in the counting of votes bypolls to four Assembly segments in the state on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

In Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon was leading by 1,044 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Amrita Warring, the wife of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was in the third spot.

In Chabbewal, AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal was leading by 3,308 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar after the second round of counting. The BJP's Sohan Singh Thandal was in the third spot.

Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon was leading by 360 votes against AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal after the fourth round of counting. BJP's Kewal Dhillon was in the third spot.

In Dera Baba Nanak, AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa was leading by 265 votes against Congress candidate Jatinder Kaur after two rounds of counting. Kaur is the wife of Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

BJP's Ravikaran Kahlon was at the third spot.

Counting of votes for the bypolls to Punjab's four assembly segments began at 8 a.m. on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.