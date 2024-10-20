Punjab bypolls: AAP names candidates for all four seats

On Sunday (October 20, 2023), the AAP released a list of candidates for the November 13 by-polls to four assembly seats in Punjab. The party shared the list on X.

The AAP has fielded Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, who joined the party after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal in August, from Gidderbaha.

It named Ishaan Chabbewal, the son of AAP Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, as its candidate from Chabbewal (SC) segment.

Also Read: Wayanad, Nanded Lok Sabha bypolls and 48 Assembly bye-elections: Full list and schedule

Harinder Singh Dhaliwal is the party candidate from Barnala seat and Gurdeep Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak seat.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was the Congress MLA from Gidderbaha, won Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat.

Raj Kumar Chabbewal, a former Congress MLA who later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was the Congress MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, was elected from Gurdaspur parliamentary seat and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was the AAP MLA from Barnala, was elected from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be done on November 23.