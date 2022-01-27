Punjab

Punjab Assembly polls | Congress’s anti-Dalit face exposed, says AAP

Raghav Chadha said Congress is trying to divide the voters of Punjab on caste. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A day after the second list of Congress candidates for the Punjab election was released, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the ‘anti- Dalit’ face of the Congress had been expo sed. Punjab affairs co-in- charge Raghav Chadha said the Congress ‘high command’ had given tickets to close aides and relatives of the big Congress leaders, but the brother of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was denied ticket even after he clearly expressed his desire to contest the election.

“Congress party has always used the Scheduled Caste community for votes. It made Mr. Channi their Chief Minister for a few weeks, to do vote bank politics in Punjab. Behind this step, the Congress’s only intention was to divide the people of Punjab on a religion-caste basis and woo SC voters in their favour,” he alleged.


