Punjab Assembly polls 2022 | Congress releases first list of 86 candidates

New Delhi

15 January 2022 15:35 IST

The party has also fielded Punjab deputy chief ministers - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Om Prakash Soni from Amritsar Central

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East.

The party has also fielded Punjab deputy chief ministers -- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Om Prakash Soni from Amritsar Central, the seats they already represent.

Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala, who joined the Congress sometime ago will contest from Mansa and actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood from Moga.

Advertising

Advertising

Party's Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian assembly seat in Gurdaspur.

Former PCC president and campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar will not contest the assembly polls and his nephew Sandeep Jakhar will contest the Abohar assembly seat instead.

Similarly, Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra will not contest and his son Mohit Mohindra will contest from Patiala rural assembly seat in his place.

Among other sitting Punjab ministers, Manpreet Singh Badal will contest from Bathinda Urban, Vijay Inder Singla from Sangrur, Razia Sultana from Malerkotla, Gurkirat Singh Kotli from Khanna, Rana Gurjit Singh from Kapurthala, Tript Rajinder Bajwa from Fatehgarh Churian, Randeep Singh Nabha from Amloh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Gidderbaha, Pargat Singh from Jalandhar Cantt.

Other ministers like Sangat Singh Gilzian has been fielded from Urmar, Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar West-SC, Sukhbinder Sarkaria from Rajasansi, Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Ludhiana West.

Former deputy chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal has been fielded from Lehragaga.

The list was released after the party's central election committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi cleared the names in its meeting held on Thursday. Punjab assembly elections are slated in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.