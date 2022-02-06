Punjab Assembly elections | Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress CM candidate: Rahul Gandhi

Ludhiana

06 February 2022 17:18 IST

Rahul Gandhi made the announcement while addressing a virtual rally in Punjab's Ludhianai

Putting a rest to all speculations surrounding the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced the name of Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress’s Chief Minister face.

“It’s a decision of Punjab. It’s not Rahul Gandhi’s decision. When you asked me to decide on CM face, I asked the people of Punjab, I asked party candidates, workers, the youth, and the working committee members. And the reply they all gave me that decision I am sharing today. My work is to listen and understand your voice, I may be having an opinion but the opinion of Punjab is more important than my opinion. People of Punjab said that they want a Chief Minister from a poor family. The one who understands poverty and the pain of the poor because Punjab needs such a person. I also have a similar opinion. It was a difficult decision (to choose) the Chief Ministerial candidate, but you (people) made it easy. The Congress Chief Ministerial candidate will be Charanjit Singh Channi,"

He was addressing a virtual rally in Punjab’s Ludhiana in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Asserting that Congress was different from other political parties, Mr. Gandhi said “Congress party is a system of developing and nurturing leaders; it gradually makes a leader.. I give you, my example.. In the last 5- 7 years I was able to learn that I couldn’t have learned without the Congress party and without the worker of the Congress party.

“The people who think politics is an easy thing let me tell you that they are mistaken, making a leader is not an easy job, numerous people surrender. You know about Mr. Channi, he is a son from a poor family, he deeply understands poverty, in his blood and heart it’s all Punjab.. Even Navjot Singh Sidhu carries Punjab in his heart. Mr. Channi became the Chief Minister of Punjab; you must have noted that even though it’s the top post but did you (people) see any arrogance in him? No, not at all. He goes in the public and meets them with humbleness.”

Hitting out at BJP, Mr. Gandhi said, “There are other Chief Ministers as well and there’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yogi ji is Chief Minister, does he go among the people?. Have you seen Modi ji going to among people? Have you ever seen Modi ji helping anyone on the road? no. They will never do it because he is not Prime Minister, he is a ‘king’. But Mr. Channi is a Chief Minister from a poor family and is the voice of the poor. And he (Mr. Channi) has not come to become a Chief Minister, but he is here to bring a change to Punjab. I am not talking just about Mr. Channi, all our team including Mr. Sidhu, Mr. Jakhar are here to change Punjab.

Mr. Gandhi said in Punjab the most important thing Congress wants is to work in partnership with its people. “We want to do partnership with people of Punjab. We want people to tell us what should we do for them. Our doors are always open. That’s the difference between Congress and other parties.

“The Congress has a team.. you must be wondering that at times people in Congress speak too much, but we accept it. Many People say the party should not tolerate indiscipline. Yes, discipline should be there, but we have flexibility, we want to listen to everyone's voice. We don’t want the rule of any one person. You go to Delhi – be it Narendera Modi, be it Kejriwal, over there it's only one person who calls the shot. If ‘king’ has taken a decision, then everything ends over there. But Punjab can’t be ruled like this, in Punjab, there are different voices and ideologies. It’s only the Congress party that can take everyone along and take the State forward. Congress has a vision and it displayed it on several occasions.”