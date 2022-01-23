Punjab Assembly elections | Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress releases first list of candidates

PLC is fighting the elections in the State as part of its alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

The Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) led by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the candidates from 22 constituencies for the 2022 Assembly polls, slated to be held on February 20.

The PLC is fighting the elections on 37 of the 117 seats in the State as part of its alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

Of the 37 seats in the PLC kitty, the maximum of 26 are from Malwa region. The PLC’s share in seat allocation for Majha region currently stands at 7, while Doaba region accounts for four seats.

Releasing the first list of nominees, the Capt. Amarinder said all these candidates have strong political credentials and are well known faces in their respective constituencies.

Capt. Amarinder would be fighting from his home constituency of Patiala Urban, besides, there are eight other Jat Sikhs in the first list. Four of the candidates belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, three to Other Backward Caste (OBC) community, while five are Hindu faces. There is one woman in this first list. Farzana Alam Khan, a former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA who will contest from Malerkotla in the Malwa region.

In addition to Captain Amnarinder and Farzana Alam, another key candidate from Malwa region is the current Mayor of MC Patiala, Sanjeev Sharma who will contest the Patiala Rural seat. Kamaldeep Saini, a former Punjab Congress secretary has been finalised as the candidate from Kharar, while Jagmohan Sharma, who was president of District Congress Committee, Ludhiana has been selected for Ludhiana East. The Ludhiana South seat will be represented in PLC by Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri, the son of a former Cooperation Minister in the previous SAD government. Prem Mittal, an SAD ex-MLA from Mansa will contest from Atamnagar, while Damanjeet Singh Mohi, an active Youth Congress functionary will fight from the Dakha seat.

In the Majha region, Tejinder Singh Randhawa, former Vice President of District Congress Committee, Gurdaspur, is the candidate for Fatehgarh Churrian. The list of candidates from Doaba region includes Amandeep Singh, former Punjab Congress spokesperson, for Bholath, and former Indian Hockey Team captain, Ajitpal Singh, for Nakodar constituency.