Punjab Assembly elections | AAP to announce CM face next week

Kejriwal begins door-to-door campaign for Assembly election

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election would be announced next week.

He was speaking to journalists here, ahead of the start of his door-to-door campaign for the election in Punjab’s Kharar constituency. Mr. Kejriwal had earlier stated that a member of Sikh community would be the party’s Chief Minister face in Punjab.

Mr. Kejriwal, along with the party’s Punjab convener Bhagwant Mann and its candidate from Kharar Anmol Gagan Mann, went door to door, listened to people’s problems, and informed them of the party’s plans for Punjab.

During the campaign, Mr. Kejriwal distributed pamphlets on the party’s plans and promises, urging people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in order to restore peace and prosperity in Punjab, as well as to establish harmony and brotherhood in the State.

Mr. Kejriwal said the AAP was a party of common people. “Our legislators and Ministers are from normal families. As a result, they have a complete understanding and knowledge of the common people’s sufferings and pains. After we assume power in Punjab, all facilities available to the so-called important people —‘MLAs, MPs, Ministers, Chief Ministers’ —will be made available to the general public as well,” he said.