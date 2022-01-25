Punjab Assembly elections | AAP promises to reform recruitment process of Govt. departments, educational institutions

Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal had resorted to contract-based and outsourcing recruitment, AAP alleged

Asserting that major reforms were needed in the recruitment process of Punjab government departments and educational institutions, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it would bring necessary reforms in the processes, after forming the next government in the State.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and senior leader Aman Arora said the evil of temporary employment and outsourcing of employees, through which SAD-BJP and Congress governments have been exploiting the youth of Punjab, will be brought to an end.

“We will recruit people for the government jobs in Punjab on the basis of merit and the waiting list process, which was stopped irrationally by the previous governments, would be resumed so that eligible candidates would not miss their opportunities,” they said.

“The governments of traditional parties are reluctant to issue merit lists especially waiting lists due to nepotism. They have to give government jobs to their recommendations or their relatives. But, in the AAP government, all the rights of common people will be protected. Merit lists and waiting lists will be made public on time and with full transparency,” they said, adding that the long absence of waiting lists in Punjab Police recruitment has affected the future of many young people.

The said the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, to promote the private sector, had resorted to contract-based and outsourcing recruitment. “This step of previous governments has affected the government system, departments and the future of millions of deserving youths. It was a process of exploitation started by the traditional parties to ruin the young generation of Punjab and their future. The Aam Aadmi Party will put an end to it as soon as they form the government in Punjab.

“The State Selection Commission and Punjab Public Service Commission were ruined under a conspiracy, but AAP government will revive these government recruitment processes so that jobs can be given to capable people without corruption and nepotism. The AAP government would also give special concessions on the age limit in government jobs as thousands of eligible candidates turned older and become ineligible for the posts due to Congress government’s fault and delay in the process,” the leaders added.