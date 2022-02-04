Punjab Assembly elections | ₹316 cr. worth seizures made

CHANDIGARH

04 February 2022 06:17 IST

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said surveillance teams had seized 29.63 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹16 crore

Liquor, psychotropic substances and cash amounting to ₹316.66 crore, held in violation of the model code of conduct, were seized in election-bound Punjab till February 2.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Karuna Raju on Thursday said surveillance teams had seized 29.63 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹16 crore. “Similarly, the enforcement wings have recovered psychotropic substances worth ₹278.58 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted cash of ₹20.47 crore,” he said.

Mr. Raju said that as many as 1,215 vulnerable hamlets had been identified. “Besides this, 2,956 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble,” he said, adding that out of these persons, preventive action had already been initiated against 2,219 persons. The remaining would also be brought to book.

A total of 2,793 cases of non-bailable warrants had been executed across the State and 17,220 check-points (nakas) were operational, he added.

Mr. Raju said that of the total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the State, 3,76,925 weapons had been deposited till date. Seventy-six weapons without licences had been seized in the State.