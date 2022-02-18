Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Congress leaders said the party will ensure to put an end to ‘mafias’ in the State.

Two days ahead of the polling for the Punjab Assembly election, the Congress party on Friday released its election manifesto, with a slew of promises surrounding the ending of liquor-sand ‘mafias’, generating employment, and providing 170 different government services online to the public.

Party’s state president Navjot Singh and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alongwith other leaders at a joint press conference released the manifesto and said if Congress forms the next government, the first file that Chief Minister will sign shall be to give 1 lakh jobs per year.

The leaders said the party will ensure to put an end to ‘mafias’ in the State. “Ending Mafia raj by creating government corporations of liquor and sand mining would be a priority,” they said.

The Congress in its manifesto also promised to give ₹1,100 per month to the women in need, besides eight free cooking gas cylinders per year.

“Free education will be made available for all needy students, in government school’s colleges and universities. SC scholarship will continue, and would be extended to OBC and General category as well,” added the manifesto.

Also, Congress promised that under MGNREGA, the wages will be increased to ₹350 and man-days will be increased from 100 to 150. The Old age pension will be increased to ₹3,100, it said.

The government will procure pulses, oilseeds and corn at Minimum Support Price, besides, free health services for all will be provided in government hospitals, according to the manifesto.

The Congress also promised that 170 government services such as birth certificate, death certificate etc. will be available online so that people don’t have to face any inconvenience.