Punjab Assembly election | Video of Congress Twitter handle drops a hint of party’s CM choice

New Delhi:

18 January 2022 11:47 IST

A 36-second video by the party has actor Sonu Sood discussing what qualities a Chief Minister should possess as visuals of CM Charanjit Singh Channi attending various public events are played out.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Tuesday morning on people close to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi came a day after the official Twitter handle of the Congress dropped a clear hint that Mr. Channi could be party's Chief Ministerial face in coming Punjab elections.

On Monday, amid a tussle over Chief Ministerial face, the Congress handle had released a 36-second video in which actor Sonu Sood, whose sister Malavika is the party's candidate from the Moga constituency, discusses what qualities a Chief Minister should possess

Over the actor's voice-over, visuals of Mr. Channi attending various public events are played out and no other leader features in the video.

The video was also retweeted by the Punjab Congress handle and comes just days after Mr. Channi, in an interview to the local TV channel, had said that the party had done well whenever it had projected a Chief Ministerial face before the polls.

The issue of projecting a CM candidate has been a bone of contention between Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mr. Channi.

Though the Congress has not spelt out its choice formally, the party high command seems to have sent a clear message to the Sidhu camp through its video and comes ahead of the announcement by the Aam Aadmi Party of its Chief Ministerial face.

However, leaders close to Mr. Sidhu claimed that the party's social media team put out videos of both the PCC chief as well as the Chief Minister regularly.

Interestingly, the video came on a day when Mr. Sidhu, while addressing a press conference in Amritsar, claimed that the party would indicate its Chief Minister during the release of its manifesto.