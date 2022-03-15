Post-defeat in Punjab polls, Akali Dal expresses faith in its president

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal with former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and party leaders, during SAD’s Core Committee meeting, in Chandigarh | Photo Credit: PTI

March 15, 2022 05:16 IST

Sukhbir Singh Badal says party will continue its fight to safeguard interests of Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiat

After a crushing defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) core committee on Monday unanimously expressed its full faith in the leadership of its president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“The Core Committee is especially proud of the brave, selfless and tireless manner in which the president led the party from the front in true ‘Panthic’ traditions during the six-month long campaign for the just concluded polls for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha,” said a resolution.

Advertising

Advertising

In the meeting, Mr. Sukhbir Singh Badal said the party would continue its fight to safeguard the interests of Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiat. The meeting was chaired by the party’s patron-in-chief and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Analysis to continue

In another resolution, the meeting expressed its “profound gratitude to millions of Punjabis who expressed their faith in the party by voting for its candidates. Senior vice-president of the party, Harcharan Singh Bains, said the deliberation to analyse poll mandate would continue on Tuesday when senior leaders would discuss the details of the results with the president at the party headquarters.

In the Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats while the ruling Congress got 18 seats. The SAD won only three seats while its alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party got one seat. The Bharatiya Janta Party won 2 seats while one seat went to an Independent.