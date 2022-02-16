Punjab Assembly elections | PM Modi terms Congress, AAP two sides of same coin

Both parties had opposed construction of ‘Ram Mandir’, PM Modi says

Both parties had opposed construction of ‘Ram Mandir’, PM Modi says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were two sides of the same coin.

Both the parties had opposed the construction of ‘Ram mandir” and even questioned the valour of the armed forces, he stated at a public rally in Pathankot. “While one party pushed Punjab towards drugs, the other is spreading liquor in every nook and corner of Delhi. They are two sides of the same coin. While the Congress is the original, the other [AAP] is the photocopy”, he observed.

When there was a terror attack in Pathankot, while the entire country was united, the Congress was singing a different tune similar that of Pakistan. “They questioned the valour of the soldiers. Didn’t they?,” he said.

“They even wanted the proof of the valour, courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. When our soldiers show their valour and sacrifice their lives, some political parties in the country speak the same voices as spoken in Pakistan”, he said.

Kartarpur Sahib going to Pakistan

The Prime Minister blamed the Congress for holy Kartarpur Sahib going to Pakistan at the time of Partition. Even during the 1965 and 1971 wars, India got a golden chance to get Kartarpur Sahib land back but the Congress governments at that time did not bother to do that, he alleged.

Mr. Modi urged people to give him five years to serve them, promising all-round development and total revival of agriculture, trade and industry in the state.

“Wherever the BJP forms government, people do not let it go and there is never any anti-incumbency, as the BJP government believes in service to and progress of people and the State. Wherever the BJP comes to power, there is no appeasement and there is no corruption,” he stressed.

Asserting that Punjab needed a “double-engine” government, he said that even when there was no BJP government in the State, the Central government had invested huge money for infrastructure development like highways and other development projects.