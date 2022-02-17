PM Modi flays Channi over ‘bhaiya’ remark

PM accuses Punjab CM of insulting Guru Ravidas, Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of playing divisive and separatist politics.This follows Mr. Channi’s remark of not to let ‘bhaiyas’ from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar rule Punjab.

Addressing a rally in Abhar, Mr. Modi said it was not only an insult to the U.P. and Bihar people but to Guru Ravi Das and Guru Gobind Singh also. Guru Ravi Das, whose birth anniversary was on Wednesday and who has millions of followers in Punjab also, was born in Kashi. “Is it not an insult to Guru Ravi Das also as he was from Uttar Pradesh only,” he asked. “Will you throw out Sant Ravi Dass also?”

The Prime Minister pointed out that even the Tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, was born in Patna Sahib. “Has he not disrespected Guru Gobind Singh also,” he asked. Mr. Channi had insulted the sons of the soil, which had given birth to Guru Gobind Singh and Guru Ravi Das, he stated.

“Punjab’s and Punjabis’ relationship with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is deep and sacred and Channi had insulted that relationship. There is not a single village in Punjab where people from U.P. and Bihar do not work. Will he throw everyone out,” he observed.

Criticises Kejriwal

Mr. Modi also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged revelations made by poet Kumar Vishwas, his ex-colleague and co-founder of the Aam Aadmi Party, that he (Kejriwal) was resorting to separatist politics to grab power in Punjab. Mr. Vishwas had revealed the real intentions of Mr. Kejriwal, who can go to any extent to grab power in Punjab even if it meant dividing the country, he observed.

“They [AAP] can even align with separatists and anti-nationals. They speak the same language as that of Pakistan,” he alleged. “That is why, they even questioned the valour of our soldiers and also doubted surgical strikes against that country.”

Punjab was a border State and Pakistan always had an evil eye on it. Punjab needed a government that would not only ensure its security but also its economic revival and only the BJP can provide that government, Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Channi made the controversial remark during a recent roadshow in Rupnagar.

In Priyanka’s presence

While Mr. Channi made the comment, Congress leader and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was standing next to him, applauding the crowds sloganeering. This invited sharp criticism from the Opposition parties. Mr. Channi urged the Punjab people to unite and stand together. “Those ‘bhaiyas’, who come from U.P., Bihar and Delhi come here to rule, don’t let them enter,” he stated.

Term ‘bhaiya’ is often used in a derogatory manner in Punjab to address migrant workers from U.P. and Bihar.