NDA presents ‘11 resolutions’ ahead of Punjab polls

Puri said the NDA government, if voted to power in Punjab, will ensure peace, safety and security of the State and its people

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)alliance on Friday released a list of “eleven resolutions” (sankalp), which shall be the basis of their government, if the alliance is voted to power.

Addressing a joint press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said the alliance was working on a joint manifesto that will be based on the “eleven resolutions” and will be released in the next few days.

Mr. Puri said the National Democratic Alliance government, if voted to power in Punjab, will ensure peace, safety and security of the State and its people, besides ensuring all round development, with “sabka sath, sabka vikas”. “Punjab unfortunately had fared badly and needed strong and supportive leadership to revive its past and lost glory. All the commitments made will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner within two years of the formation of the government. Each and every word in the ‘sankalp’ will be implemented in letter and spirit,” he said.

Capt. Amarinder said peace, security and harmony will be the top most priority of the NDA government in Punjab. He said, Punjab needs investment for progress and development. Until there is no peace and harmony, nobody will come forward to invest here.

He flagged the concern about repeated attempts by Pakistan in sending arms and ammunition and drugs using sophisticated technology. The former Chief Minister said, Punjab during his time was declared as the best State across the country in terms of school education. He said Punjab needs to create means and avenues for the youth so that they do not look forward to foreign shores for their future after selling their land back home. He said, during his tenure, 22 lakh jobs were provided in different sectors to the youth of Punjab.

Mr. Dhindsa said the NDA government will ensure the end of “mafia-raj” in Punjab. He said the State was being ruled by different types of mafias like the sand mafia, liquor mafia, etc. He said, finishing the mafia raj will be the top most priority of the government.

“In a major relief to small farmers, the NDA government will waive off all the loans of the farmers with less than five acres of land besides providing Minimum Support Price for vegetables and other crops along with those already getting it. All landless labourers will get ₹6,000 every year,” he said.

BJP State president Ashwani Sharma said the NDA government will provide ₹5 lakhs to each and every family which has suffered during terrorism period in Punjab. He also announced setting up of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for providing relief to the terrorist victims.