In poll manifesto, SAD-BSP promise 75% jobs for ‘Punjabis’ in private, government jobs

‘Alliance committed to idea of a genuine federal structure in country’

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati wave during an election rally for the Punjab Assembly polls, in Nawanshahr, Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance on Tuesday released their manifesto for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, with a slew of promises surrounding agriculture, education, health, social security, and 75% reservation for ‘Punjabis’ in all government and private jobs.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the BSP in charge of Punjab affairs Randhir Singh Beniwal said at a joint press conference that the alliance was committed to the idea of a genuine federal structure in the country and would continue to fight to secure justice for the State in river waters, territorial, political and religious matters.

Making a strong pitch for “Punjab for Punjabis”, they stated that healthcare and education plus social welfare would be the key thrust areas.

The manifesto promises changes to revolutionise the education sector. “We will open dedicated and highly professionally run schools of 5000 students in every block, with complete staff and modern facilities. All seats in advanced educational and professional institutions including medical or engineering will be reserved for students from government schools. 33% seats in professional courses and other places will be reserved for government school students,” said the leaders, adding that on the agriculture front, the manifesto promised a contributory pension scheme for small, marginal, semi-medium, and medium farmers, a farm input price stabilizer corpus fund of ₹100 crore.

Digital governance

“Our government will root out corruption and malpractices with a brave new approach through digital governance, removing the very need for bribery or corruption, “ they asserted.

The manifesto spells out plans to digitise governance to make it transparent and accountable.

The two leaders said that sale of liquor and sand would be regularised through corporations, opening up opportunities for the deserving unemployed educated youth.

The manifesto promises shift to clean solar energy to ensure zero-bill electricity to every house, student cards of ₹10 lakh each for quality education anywhere, ₹10 lakh free annual health insurance for all Punjabis, ₹2000 a month to all women heads of blue card families, five marla plots each to homeless poor and increase of old-age pension to ₹3100.