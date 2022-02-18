Home Minister Amit Shah says allegations against AAP very serious

Amit Shah said after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sought an investigation.

After Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sought an investigation into the alleged support of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an unlawful and banned outfit for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Punjab Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the matter is ‘very serious’ and assured that it would be looked into.

In reply to the demand of Mr. Channi for an investigation into relations of the AAP with SFJ, Mr. Shah replied that the matter was very serious and no one would be allowed to play with the country’s unity and integrity.

“The agenda of such kind of elements is no different from the enemies of the country. It’s extremely condemnable that to grab power such people can go to the extent of joining hands with separatists to break Punjab and the country,” wrote Mr. Shah. “No one would be allowed to play with the country’s unity and integrity,” he added.

“Government of India has taken it seriously and I’ll personally get the matter looked into thoroughly,” wrote Mr. Shah.

The Punjab Chief Minister in a letter to the Home Minister has alleged that according to the content of a letter of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Legal Advisor, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) it is evident the SFJ, which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“It has been mentioned in the letter that the SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for Aam Aadmi Party,” said Mr. Channi.

Mr. Channi added that “It is understood that this is a very serious issue of compromising with the security and integrity of the country and thus needs to be thoroughly investigated. I would urge upon you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard.”

Pointing out that AAP’s Co-founder and Mr. Arvind Kejriwal’s one-time close aide, Mr. Kumar Vishwas has made serious allegations of Mr. Kejriwal’s links with the Khalistani forces, Mr. Channi said “These allegations also deserved to be probed comprehensively and necessary action taken accordingly. I hope you would consider this and take appropriate necessary action immediately keeping in view the seriousness of the matter involved as Punjab has already suffered heavily due to these separatist forces.”