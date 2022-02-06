Punjab Assembly elections 2022 | Former Punjab Cong. president Sunil Jakhar quits active electoral politics

CHANDIGARH

06 February 2022

‘There are some colleagues in the party with whom it has become difficult to go along, and hence I am quitting,’ he says

Hours before former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to announce the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly election on February 6, party’s former State president Sunil Jakhar has announced his quitting from active electoral politics.

Mr. Jakhar told The Hindu on Sunday that he had decided to quit active electoral politics, but would continue to serve the Congress.

“There are some colleagues in the party with whom it has become difficult to go along, and hence I am quitting. I had enough. But I am very much part and parcel of the Congress party. Whatever duties the party gives me, I’ll perform. It’s only active electoral politics that I am quitting,” said Mr. Jakhar.

His statement comes at a time when Mr. Gandhi is about announce the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab polls at a rally in Ludhiana. Mr. Gandhi will attend the rally virtually. Party’s State president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are front runners in the race for the Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate. Notably, Mr. Jakhar was seen as a contender for the post of Chief Minister before Mr. Channi’s name was announced after removing Captain Amarinder Singh.

Recently addressing a gathering, Mr. Jakhar made a statement about the Chief Minister selection and stated that 42 MLAs agreed on his (Jakhar’s) name in the Congress MLAs’ meeting held after the removal of Captain Singh. Mr. Jakhar added that Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had the support of 16, Preneet Kaur 12, Navjot Sidhu six, and Mr. Channi had the support of only two MLAs.