EC should hold Punjab govt. accountable for violating HC order: Majithia

The Akali leader says attempts being made to prevent him from contesting Assembly polls

Former Punjab Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, booked for allegedly allowing illicit drugs smuggling, on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to hold the State Congress government accountable for violating High Court directives and conducting raids on his residence.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Majithia said attempts were being made to prevent him from contesting the Assembly elections and this was why police were pressed into action to raid his residences even before the High Court passed its verdict on his anticipatory bail plea.

The Akali leader said, “It seems the law is different for me and the same rules are not applied to Congressmen, be it Sukhpal Khaira, who is accused of drug smuggling, or Sidhu Moosewala, who is accused of firing an AK-47, or even Lok Insaaf Party leader Simarjit Singh Bains, against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued. No raids have been conducted at either of their houses.”

Mr. Majithia said his legal team was considering moving a contempt petition against Congress government functionaries for violating court directions and harassing his family members.

Seeks NIA probe

The SAD leader demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into the purported audio tape expose of Director-General of Police S. Chatttopadhay saying the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab could have even resulted in an assassination bid on the Prime Minister.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted protection against arrest for three days to Mr. Majithia in a case related to allegedly allowing illicit drugs smuggling and harbouring offenders involved in the drugs trade. The protection was given to enable Mr. Majithia to approach the Supreme Court after the High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail application on January 24.