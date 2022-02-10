Congress will expose anti-people stance of BJP-JJP government: Hooda

CHANDIGARH

10 February 2022 17:59 IST

Party to take up unemployment, condition of farmers in upcoming Assembly session

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Congress will expose the anti-people stance of the BJP-JJP government in the upcoming Assembly session beginning on March 2.

Mr. Hooda said the Congress Legislature Party discussed several issues plaguing the State including unemployment, poor condition of farmers, water logging, pension deduction of elderly people, increasing crime, drugs menace, illegal mining, corruption and inflation.

He said people are reeling under the burden of debt and corruption due to the ill-conceived policies of the coalition government.

“Haryana has the highest unemployment, rising poverty, deep inequality, backbreaking inflation, deteriorating law and order, huge debt, economic slowdown, poor health facilities, falling education level, widespread corruption, social tension, terrible crime, insecurity of women, Dalits and weaker sections, besides challenges like pollution,” he said.

Debt burden

“This government has buried the State under a debt of ₹2.5 lakh crore. Every section is feeling cheated. Farmers are facing waterlogging and crop damage due to unseasonal rains but the government has neither compensated them for the loss caused in the kharif season nor got the full survey done for the damage caused in the rabi season. They faced ruin for two consecutive seasons due to water logging but the government did not take cognizance of the problems.”

Mr. Hooda said the government is doling out rhetoric like 75% reservation in private jobs, primarily to hide its failure to provide employment.

He said instead of accepting that Haryana has the highest unemployment and taking steps to improve the situation, the State government is talking of filing a case against CMIE, which tracks unemployment.

“The irony is that the BJP is asking for votes in Uttar Pradesh by quoting the figures of the same organisation.”

Mr. Hooda said the government has also turned a blind eye to the scholarship of the students. “Earlier the government carried out the scholarship scam and now it has stopped the scholarships of a large number of SC/ST/OBC students.”