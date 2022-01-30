Congress releases Punjab third list; Channi to contest two seats

Poll matters: Punjab Congress party president Navjot Singh Sidhu at a press conference in Amritsar on Sunday.

30 January 2022 21:34 IST

Chief Minister to contest in Bhadaur apart from the usual Chamkaur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two constituencies in the Assembly election, according to the Congress.

The party on Sunday released its third list of eight candidates in which Mr. Channi has been fielded from the Bhadaur constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The Congress had earlier announced his candidature from Chamkaur Sahib, his home constituency which he has represented thrice in the Assembly.

The Bhadaur seat falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party. Mr. Mann, who is the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate, is contesting from Dhuri in Sangrur district.

With its latest list, the Congress has announced candidates for all the 117 constituencies of Punjab, where the voting is slated for February 20.

Kejriwal’s poser

Taking a dig at Mr. Channi for contesting in two seats, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “I had stated that according to our survey, Channi ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today Congress has announced that he will contest from two seats. Does this mean the survey is true?”

In Patiala, where former Chief Minister and chief of the Punjab Lok Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh (retd.), is in fray, the Congress has decided to field former Mayor Vishnu Sharma.

The candidates of the Congress include Manish Bansal from Barnala.

He is the son of former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Fight against Sukhbir

From Jalalabad, the party has fielded Mohan Singh Phalianwala against Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Congress has named Sukhpal Singh Bhullar as its candidate from Khem Karan and Tarsem Singh Siala from Attari (SC) seat.

Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki is the candidate for the Nawanshahr seat. Notably, the party has dropped its sitting MLA from Nawanshahr, Angad Saini.

Mr. Saini is married to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has fielded Ishwarjot Singh Cheema from Ludhiana South.