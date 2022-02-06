Congress CM face: ‘will not make any difference to party’s fate’

‘Nomination of Channi a victory for sand mafia’

With Congress announcing Charanjit Singh Channi as its Chief Minister candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections, the Opposition parties on Sunday took a swipe at the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the announcement will not make any difference to the fate of the party that is already doomed.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti and BJP in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the party is in a state of ruins owing to mis-governance, rampant corruption and internal squabbling and not even a miracle can save it now.

“The Congress is doomed beyond redemption and announcing someone as the CM face can never redeem its fate.” He said the infighting will intensify after the announcement.

“Not only the Opposition parties but also some Congress leaders are openly talking of the corruption in the government”, he said. “Nominating one person as the CM face is not going to wash off the party’s sins of omission and commission during all these years.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the nomination of Mr. Channi was a victory for the sand mafia.

“It is shocking but true that the sand mafia has even prevailed over the Congress high command and foisted its candidate on the party. However, the people have seen through Mr. Channi and will see this move as a bid to strengthen loot and corruption in Punjab. They will definitely give a befitting response to the party on February 20,” he said in Patiala.

Aam Aadmi Party.Punjab affairs co-in-chargeRaghavChadha said: “It is indeed sad that out of 3 crore Punjabis, the Congress chose a person who is accused of illegal sand mining and transfer posting scam as their CM candidate,” he said in a tweet.