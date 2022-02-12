Punjab

BJP led alliance releases manifesto for Punjab

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Union MoS Som Parkash, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, and BJP leader Tarun Chugh, releases BJP's manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The alliance of Bharatiya Janta Party-Punjab Lok Congress-Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Saturday released its manifesto for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, announcing a slew of promises for women,

The manifesto, which was released in Jalandharincludes75% reservation for the youth of Punjab in all government jobs and 50% reservation in all private jobs will be provided.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Som Prakash, BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam and Tarun Chugh andCaptianAmarinderSinghson Raninder Singh were among others presentas they released the ‘Sankalp’“Sankalp” document.

The manifesto includes to give unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for all graduates for two years after completion of their degrees.Besides giving 35%reservation for women in all government jobs including contractual jobs.

Mr.Puri saidtheirSankalp’is not just a vision document, but itincludesconcrete commitmentsthat will be fulfilled by the alliance, once it assumes power in the State.

Mr. Puri said that to boost Punjab’s economyan infrastructure development fund of Rs one lakh croresshall be spent over a period of five years.Also, there would be a zero tolerance towards sacrilege.END


