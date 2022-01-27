BJP announces another list of candidates for Punjab

Former Union Minister Vijay Sampla to contest from Phagwara

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its second list of 27 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, slated for February 20.

The BJP’s list includes former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, besides two sitting MLAs Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Harjot Kamal, who had quit the Congress and joined the party.

The BJP is contesting in 65 seats in a pre-poll alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress led former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Mr. Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara and Mr. Bajwa this time from Batala. Mr. Kamal will be contesting from his current constituency Moga, where the Congress has fielded actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood

Other prominent candidates include Rakesh Dhingra from Lambi, Randeep Singh Deol from Dhuri, Darshan Singh Shivjot from Chamkaur Sahib, Iqbal Singh Lalpura from Rupnagar, Sarabjit Singh Makkar from Jalandhar Cantt.