Bikram Majithia to take on Navjot Sidhu in Amritsar East

CHANDIGARH

26 January 2022 22:44 IST

Aklai Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal to contest from Lambi.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday announced that former Chief Minister and party patron Parkash Singh Badal would contest the 2022 Assembly election from Lambi constituency while former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia would contest from Amritsar East in addition to the Majithia constituency.

Congress State president Navjot Singh Sidhu is contesting from Amritsar East.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh announcing the names of candidates said Mr. Satinder Singh Chajjwalwadi would be the party nominee from Jandiala.

“The entire party pleaded with Sardar Parkash Singh Badal not to retire from politics and he has accepted our request to contest the forthcoming elections from Lambi. Badal Sahab has always been at the forefront to offer his services for the welfare of Punjab and Punjabis and he is doing so again,” he said.

The 94-year-old SAD leader has been the Chief Minister from 1970 to 1971, 1977 to 1980, 1997 to 2002 and from 2007 to 2017 (two consecutive terms). He led the party as the president from 1995 to 2008. The government of India awarded him the second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 2015, which he returned in 2020, in protest against the contentious farm laws.

On the candidature of Mr. Majithia from Amritsar East, Mr. Badal said: “Navjot Sidhu’s arrogance will be his undoing. Sidhu has been harping on his support among the masses. Now his support will be tested as Mr. Majithia will be taking on him in his home constituency. We will break Sidhu’s arrogance by ensuring he loses his security deposit.”

He said the Congress government had targeted Mr. Majithia and even registered a false case against him as the latter had always raised the issues of the people.