Amid Oppn. uproar, Channi says his remark was twisted

“My statement was directed at a few individuals causing disruption in the State”

After an uproar over his call “not to let bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter and rule Punjab”, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Thursday that his statement was twisted.

Mr. Channi’s remark invited a sharp criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among others, who accused the Congress leader of insulting the people of U.P. and Bihar and playing divisive politics.

As the clamour against him rose, Mr. Channi in a clarification said his statement was only directed at a few individuals causing disruption in the State. “My brothers & sisters from UP & Bihar have contributed towards building Punjab. We have been together for generations & I love & respect all of them like my own family members.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Mr. Channi of playing divisive and separatist politics. Addressing a rally in Abohar, Mr. Modi said it was not only an insult to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, but to Guru Ravi Das and Guru Gobind Singh as well. He said Guru Ravi Das, whose birth anniversary was observed on Wednesday and who had millions of followers in Punjab also, was born in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh. “Is it not an insult to Guru Ravi Das as he was from Uttar Pradesh?” he asked. “Will you throw out Sant Ravi Das also?”

The Prime Minister pointed out that Guru Gobind Singh, the Tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna Sahib. “Has he not disrespected Guru Gobind Singh?”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wondered if Mr. Channi knew how big Bihar’s role and contribution had been in Punjab. “Does he even know how many people from Bihar are living in and have served Punjab? I am astonished that anyone can make such a statement,” he said.

At an election rally in Punjab’s Rupnagar, Mr. Channi, while urging Punjab people to stand together, had said, “Those ‘bhaiyas’ from U.P., Bihar and Delhi come here to rule. Don’t let them enter.” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sharing stage with Mr. Channi at the time.

The term ‘bhaiya’ is often used as a derogatory reference to migrant workers from U.P. and Bihar.

Ms. Vadra came out in support of Mr. Channi, saying his statement was misconstrued. Mr. Channi was speaking on the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, and his remark was aimed at them. But it was being wrongly interpreted, she said.