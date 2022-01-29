Akali Dal-BSP heading for decisive mandate: Parkash Singh Badal

Congress has reduced governance in Punjab to a circus joke, he says

As century-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fights to wrest power from the Congress in Punjab, former Chief Minister and party’s patron Parkash Singh Badal, at the age of 94, is all set to take on his political opponents in the coming Assembly polls.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Mr. Badal, who is the party’s candidate from his traditional Lambi constituency, asserts that the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance is heading towards a most decisive mandate in its favour. He says the SAD is not just the best option but the only one. “Our past performance gives us the confidence to challenge our opponents to point out a single issue we promised but didn’t deliver”, he observes.

The ruling Congress has reduced governance to a circus joke. New Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has wasted a great opportunity by resorting to tantrums, he alleges.

Hits out at Kejriwal

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, he accuses him (Mr. Kejriwal) of refusing to release Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who has already completed his punishment term, just to polarise the voters in Punjab along communal lines. “He [Mr. Kejriwal] is trying to negate the teachings of the great Guru Sahiban, saints and seers on the soil that belongs to them – Punjab - and where their spirit of human brotherhood, secular ideals, peace and communal harmony permeates the air. He won’t succeed in his bid to communally polarise Punjab. In Punjab, we love one another, regardless of our religious affiliations, too much for any evil force to succeed in setting us apart,” he states.

On the FIR registered against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case, he notes that repression has always boosted the Akali Dal’s morale. “The more they try to repress the Akali spirit, the more powerfully it will rebound against our oppressors. You have seen how Bikram [Majithia] has responded to the challenge: by challenging their [Congress] State president [Navjot Singh Sidhu] in his home constituency in Amritsar.”

“Apart from our own positivity and strengths, everything our opponents are doing is working to our advantage,” he adds.