AAP’s Mann to contest from Dhuri, Punjab

Mann will win with a record-breaking margin, says Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said its Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann, who is the chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly elections, will contest from the Dhuri constituency. The AAP’s co-in-charge of Punjab affairs, Raghav Chadha, said he would win with a record-breaking margin. He said party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Mann would prove to be a dynamic duo in Punjab. “People hope to eradicate corruption from the country, protect government resources and provide better facilities to the common people, and they only trust them to do so,” he said.