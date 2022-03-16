Punjab

AAP’s Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Punjab on March 16, 2022. Videograb: Twitter/@BhagwantMann via PTI | Photo Credit: -
The Hindu BureauMarch 16, 2022 13:37 IST
Updated: March 16, 2022 14:50 IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022.

Defying the tradition of conducting the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Mr. Mann took oath at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ Bhagat Singh.

"The golden rays of the sun have brought a new dawn today. Today the whole Punjab will take oath at Khatkar Kalan to make the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib come true," Mr. Mann had tweeted in Punjabi earlier on March 16.

The decision to have the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan was first announced on March 10, the day election results were announced.

Khatkar Kalan, in Nawanshahr district of Punjab has as a memorial of Bhagat Singh.

Watch | Who is Bhagwant Mann?

