AAP’s Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Punjab on March 16, 2022. Videograb: Twitter/@BhagwantMann via PTI | Photo Credit: -

March 16, 2022 13:37 IST

AAP’s Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab CM at the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district