SAD promises farm debt waiver, IT hubs

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal (in photo) on Tuesday released the election manifesto of his party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), promising to waive debt of small farmers, install CCTV cameras to check crime and improve rural infrastructure. The manifesto promises to waive debt of all farmers with landholdings of up to 2.5 acres and give a fertilizer input incentive of ₹100 a quintal on both wheat and paddy above the minimum support price. Besides, small farmers will also be eligible for a ₹2 lakh interest-free crop loan. The manifesto also promises to compensate farm workers in case of damage to crops due to natural calamities. Mr. Badal said: “We have provided clean drinking water and sewerage in 165 towns. Now we will do the same in all 12,000 villages, besides making cemented streets and putting up solar lights.” On the emotive Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, the party made it clear that it cannot be constructed under any circumstances. The manifesto also focusses on skill development of youth. The Malwa region will be made a textile hub, an industrial park will be created across 2,500 acres in Rajpura, trade fair centres will come up in Mohali, Ludhiana and Amritsar. World-class IT hubs will be created in Mohali and Amritsar. Mr. Badal said all kutcha houses would be made pucca and the houseless given jobs. Monthly welfare pensions would be raised from ₹500 to ₹2,000. — Special Correspondent
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor