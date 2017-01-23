Punjab need seasoned leadership: Amarinder

Capt. Amarinder Singh, who is leading the Congress campaign in Punjab, said here on Monday that this was no time to experiment with a new dispensation now as the State needed an experienced leadership to steer it towards a new era. People should think over whether they need an experienced and stable government, which only the Congress can provide, or they want to be ruled by an anarchist party such as the Aam Aadmi Party or corrupt parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said at public meetings at Dharamkot and Moga. Capt.Singh said the State was reeling under a heavy debt and a huge budget deficit, and needed experienced leaders to rescue it from the crisis caused by the Badals. He said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee was in control of the Akalis, and the money that the people gave for ‘dharma prachar’ was being used to promote the political interests of the Akalis. “Those divide the people using religion do not deserve any mercy.” — Special Correspondent