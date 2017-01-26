Now, Kejriwal tries chaste Punjabi

Reaching out to Punjabis in their own language, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has vowed not to spare those involved in the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari village in Faridkot in 2015.

In an audio message issued by the Aam Aadmi Party across social media platforms, Mr. Kejriwal speaks chaste Punjabi. The message is being disseminated through an IVRS (interactive voice response system) on mobile phones too.

Starting off with the salutation Sat Sri Akal, Mr. Kejriwal says: “One year ago, Sri Guru Granth Sahib was disrespected at Bargari. People who were behind it have not been caught yet. After Jhaadu Wali party [party with the broom symbol, AAP] comes to power, we will punish them in a way that no one else had, so that they dare not repeat it again ... disrespect of any religious book won’t be tolerated,” Mr. Kejriwal says.

Audiovisual blitz

Last week, the first such audio was released by the AAP as part of a planned audio and video onslaught, featuring Mr. Kejriwal, in the last leg of the campaigning before the State goes to the polls on February 4.

“We plan to reach out to each and every voter of Punjab,” a party member said.

In that message, Mr. Kejriwal reiterated his promise to put Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in prison, alleging his involvement in “drug trade”.

In Punjab, the AAP is involved in a triangular contest against the incumbent SAD-BJP combine and the Congress.