Kejriwal says Punjab police siding with Badal

Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

With hours to go for the Assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that policing had been compromised across the State even as Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal accused the AAP of trying to destroy the hard-won peace in Punjab.

“Police checking all over Punjab substantially reduced in last 2 days. Free unobstructed movement of alcohol and money,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

“What is EC doing? What is Punjab police doing?” he asked. “Punjab DGP Arora still taking orders from Sukhbir Badal. Deliberately allowing Badal’s goondas free run,” he alleged.

Mr. Brar was shot in the leg on Friday morning. AAP office manager Rakesh Kumar alleged that he was attacked by a local leader having allegiance to Shiromani Akali Dal.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal in a statement said that some ''outsiders'' were trying to destroy the hard-won peace in the state as well as create communal tension.

“Don't let them succeed in their endeavours,” he said, adding people needed to be specially aware of the activities of AAP and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who he said had aligned with radical elements.

Assembly Elections
