Amarinder is Congress' CM candidate for Punjab

Capt. (retd.) Amarinder Singh is the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress for Punjab, party vice president Rahul Gandhi announced at a rally in Majitha on Friday.

Without explicitly naming AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Gandhi said that he (Mr. Kejriwal) aspired to be Chief Minister of both Delhi and Punjab.

"I want to tell him that Punjab does not want a remote control. Punjab needs a Chief Minister from Punjab and it would be Capt. Amarinder Singh."

Mr. Gandhi said, "Mr.Modi talks against corruption but in Punjab he comes and stands with the Badals who are surrounded by allegations of corruption. This only reflects his double-speak."

Mr. Gandhi slammed the Badals, saying they had destroyed Punjab and it's due to their misdeeds, youth were in grip of drugs. "We will bring in legislation to fight drugs and make provision to confiscate properties of all those who are behind the drug menace in the State."