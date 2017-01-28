AAP promises meals at ₹5 in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its manifesto for Punjab, promising to set up an NRI board and declare Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib holy cities. It promised to waive property tax on residential properties and cut power tariff up to 400 units to half the present tariff. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said all promises made by them in the six manifestos released earlier would be fulfilled. Manifesto committee head, Kanwar Sandhu, said the AAP would open ‘Aam Aadmi’ canteens at the sub-division and district level where one time meal will be available for ₹5. A health insurance scheme would be launched under which every resident would be eligible for cashless treatment of up to ₹5 lakh in private hospitals. Mr. Sandhu said the AAP would set up an NRI board and properties of NRIs grabbed illegally would be restored within 15 days. The Jan Lok Pal and the Human Rights Commission would be given more teeth. “Every village would have ‘Pind Clinic’ and every urban area would have mohalla clinics. All government schoolchildren will be given laptops,” Mr. Sandhu said, adding that women would get 33% reservation in government jobs. — Special Correspondent
