Wooing voters with striking symbols

‘Right symbol with good recall value helps get more votes’

Helicopter, babywalker, cauliflower... binoculars!

These may seem like images straight out of a feverish dream but in reality belong to a mind-boggling list of symbols that have been freed up by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for unrecognised parties/independent candidates taking the field in the April 6 Assembly election in Puducherry.

Apart from recognisable symbols, such as the hand (INC), lotus (BJP), jug (AINRC), rising sun (DMK) or two leaves (AIADMK), voters are likely to come across an entire range of symbols, sanctioned by the ECI, for the 116 Independents out of a total of 324 candidates in the fray in the Union Territory.

As per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) (Amendment) Order, 2017, party symbols are either “reserved” or “free”.

While eight national parties and 64 State parties across the country have “reserved” symbols, the Election Commission also set apart a reserve of about 200 “free” symbols for allotment to unrecognised regional parties/Independents who throw their hat into the ring. Under the rules, no two contestants can compete on the same symbol.

From emblems of nostalgia, such as the gramophone and sporting symbols — tennis racket and ball, bat and football — there are several relatable mundane images, such as water tank, pressure cooker, tea filter, helmet and the phone charger. If the assigned transportation symbols include helicopter, truck and autorickshaw, candidates can also issue a metaphorical clarion call with the trumpet or the whistle. Or if one wants to woo voters with something small and sweet, there is the toffee symbol.

‘For the experience’

Independents believe that choosing the right symbol with good recall value increases their chances of getting more votes.

“I was allotted the pineapple symbol,” says E. Vignesh, a youth who is contesting as an Independent in Kalapet. Though he lives in Mudaliarpet, he decided to enter the fray in Kalapet. The youngster, who works for a mobile service provider’s backend services, has no illusion about his electoral prospects. “Though I aspire to serve society, I have entered the fray more for the experience,” he said.