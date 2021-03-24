Reject those who used MLA’s post as business tool: CPI(M) leader

PUDUCHERRY

24 March 2021 21:34 IST

Balakrishnan was referring to recent defections in Puducherry

CPI(M) Tamil Nadu secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday appealed to the people of Puducherry to reject those who used their Assembly membership as a business tool. He made the remark while seeking votes for the party’s Muthialpet candidate, R. Saravanan.

Mr. Balakrishnan was referring to the defections of Congress Ministers and legislators to the BJP and the AINRC.

The CPI(M) is contesting alone in Muthialpet and supporting N. Haridasan, an independent candidate, in Mahe.

In other 28 constituencies, the party is supporting the candidates of the Congress, DMK, CPI and VCK.